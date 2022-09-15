Three Alachua County agencies benefitting from water project funding

By Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Half of the approved projects from the Suwannee County River Management District’s are based in Alachua County.

Here are a list of the projects that will go to entities inside the county:

  • $750,000- GRU Deerhaven Renewable Water Sharing Project
  • $724,220- City of Archer Water System Improvements
  • $220,000- Alachua County Environmental Protection Dept, Reducing Impacts from Urban Landscapes

Gainesville Regional Utility officials say the project at the Deerhaven plant will help reuse water between the two plants on the site. Director of Production Melissa Jones explained how the project would impact efficiency at the plant.

“By decreasing the ground water it will also help to decrease cost, it will decrease solids that we have to landfill today and it will also improve safety because there is less chemical handling,” said Jones.

Alachua county officials say that the funding will go to education to help stop over watering of lawns in the county. Staci Greco, Alachua County Department of Environmental Protection Water Conservation Coordinator, explained just how big of a problem the water usage is.

“In Alachua County, one of our biggest water uses is irrigation. So, Every time someone turns on an irrigation system for their yard it uses almost 28-hundred gallons of water, which is equivalent to a 16-hour shower,” said Greco.

The final project to address water use in Alachua County specifically would see improvements to water mains, pipes, and hydrants in Archer. Officials with the Suwanne River Water Management District say the improvements could save 2,000 gallons a day in water use in the city.

