Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop.

They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida.

Deputies say he showed them a fake driver’s license and was acting suspiciously.

That’s when deputies found more than 13 grams of meth in his car.

