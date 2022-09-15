Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop.

They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida.

Deputies say he showed them a fake driver’s license and was acting suspiciously.

That’s when deputies found more than 13 grams of meth in his car.

