Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County.
Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop.
They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida.
Deputies say he showed them a fake driver’s license and was acting suspiciously.
That’s when deputies found more than 13 grams of meth in his car.
