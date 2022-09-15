UF Board of Trustees will have a two-day retreat at Ponte Vedra
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF trustees are kicking off a two-day retreat at Ponte Vedra.
The retreat will be held at 1000 Tournament Players Club Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach.
They will be discussing topics like UF Health and student admissions.
