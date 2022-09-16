Animal Resources and Care Shelter will hold a two-day adoption campaign

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Resources and best friends animal society team up for the first of a two-day adoption campaign.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Animal Resources and Care Shelter which is 3400 NE 53rd Ave in Gainesville.

Adoption fees will be waived during this event.

All animals are spayed or neutered and are up-to-date on vaccinations.

