Cedar Key man arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing charges in Levy County after sheriff’s deputies say, he confronted a group of people and used racial slurs.

Deputies arrested David Emanuel, 61, of Cedar Key, who is out on bond after his arrest on Monday.

Last week, Levy County deputies say a group of men were talking about a land clearing project on some property in Rosewood

Deputies say Emanuel approached the group in a pickup truck, and used multiple racial slurs toward the group.

Deputies say Emanuel retreated but then came back in his truck, and accelerated the truck toward one of the men.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

