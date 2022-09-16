Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and officials around Cross City came together for a balloon release ceremony for a man who died of gun violence.

Family members released balloons on Thursday in memory of Brandon Godbolt, 35. Cross City Police Chief Jamie King, along with Cross City Council members attended the ceremony.

RELATED: Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree

Godbolt was shot and killed on Northeast 106th Street on Sept. 4th during a crime spree police say was committed by Tai’sean Edwards, 23. That night Edwards also shot Godbolt’s cousin Montavious Carter and broke into a woman’s home.

Edwards is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.