Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City.

Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979.

TRENDING: ‘Our house is unlivable’: A mother and children are homeless after house fire

The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

It will be held at the Deep Creek Community Center and that’s at 11934 N US Highway 441 in Lake City.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.