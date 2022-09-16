Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City.
Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979.
The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
It will be held at the Deep Creek Community Center and that’s at 11934 N US Highway 441 in Lake City.
