Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The unemployment numbers will be released by the state for the month of August.

The unemployment rate in July of 2022 was 2.7%.

Since July of 2021, Florida gained 437,800 jobs.

The numbers for August will be released at 10 a.m.

