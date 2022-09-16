Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for August

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The unemployment numbers will be released by the state for the month of August.

The unemployment rate in July of 2022 was 2.7%.

Since July of 2021, Florida gained 437,800 jobs.

The numbers for August will be released at 10 a.m.

