Gainesville High loses 28-10 to Clay

Hurricanes fall to 0-4 on the season
Canes have more losses than during all of last season
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since 2019, the Gainesville High School football team is off to an 0-4 start after losing 28-10 to Clay on Thursday at home.

The Hurricanes (0-4) 28-10 loss to the Blue Devils (2-2) was fueled by a lack of offensive execution, and allowing Payton Dykas to catch a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

The Blue Devils opened the contest with the ball and scored the first points of the game on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Merrick Rapoza to Dykas in the back left corner of the endzone. Dykas out-jumped his defender to come down with the grab.

Undaunted, the Hurricanes responded with six of their own on their ensuing possession. After taking a penalty to march them back 5-yards to their own 20-yard line, Mason Zwilling threw a swing pass to John Cooper, who caught the ball and took off passed his defender and ran down the far sideline, untouched for the 80-yard touchdown.

That would be the only touchdown of the game for Gainesville.

With nearly three minutes left in the second quarter, Zwilling threw a pass right to Dykas, who leaped in the air and intercepted it. He would return it for a touchdown, but the pick-6 would not count. It was called back due to a holding penalty by the Blue Devils during the return. On the offensive possession, Rapoza called his own number and crashed across a pile of bodies to score Clay’s second touchdown of the game.

After a quick three-and-out by GHS, Rapoza hooked up with Dykas one more time before the halftime whistle for a touchdown. The pair’s second score of the contest made it 21-7 at intermission.

Gainesville did manage to kick a field goal with their opening possession of the second half, but surrendered one final touchdown before the game ended to lose 28-10.

The Hurricanes next opponent will be Santa Fe High School on Sept. 23.

