Gator Insider: Florida sets sights on rebounding against South Florida

Florida is 2-0 against South Florida
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of No. 9 Kentucky, Billy Napier and the Florida football team turn the page to in-state foe, South Florida in week three of the college football season. The Gators hope to rebound with a strong performance against a weaker Bulls team. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell provides insight on how Florida plans to use this game to regain its formidable form.

