Gator Insider: Florida sets sights on rebounding against South Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of No. 9 Kentucky, Billy Napier and the Florida football team turn the page to in-state foe, South Florida in week three of the college football season. The Gators hope to rebound with a strong performance against a weaker Bulls team. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell provides insight on how Florida plans to use this game to regain its formidable form.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.