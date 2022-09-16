‘Government overreach has to stop’: Former Clay County Sheriff found not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former Clay County Sheriff charged with tampering with evidence and giving false information to police officers has been found not guilty.

Former Sheriff Darryl Daniels was charged in April 2020 weeks before the election for sheriff. He maintained that the charges were filed to hurt his chances of winning reelection.

RELATED: “There’s dirty politics in Clay County:” Sheriff Darryl Daniels responds after his arrest

Daniels released the following statement on Friday after his acquittal.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and thank all of the people of Florida for their support during this challenging time for me and for my family. The abuse and overreach that I have had to endure over the past three years is an example of what happens when sectors of our government go unchecked. If this abuse of power by government entities can happen to a duly elected sheriff, then it can happen to anyone. I pledge to all Floridians and people from across the country who offered their support during these trying times, that I will continue to fight for them to ensure that we all receive equal justice under the law.

This abuse cost me my job that I loved and it cost Clay County their sheriff. Similar to what we are seeing happen to former President Donald Trump and now with the Biden Administration working to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to harass and abuse Americans across the country, this type of government overreach has to stop. I look forward to identifying ways to continue to serve the people and working to ensure that the government works for them and not to persecute them.”

