‘I was hired right away’: Dozens of job seekers attend Alachua County school job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of candidates showed up at the second Alachua County School Board career fair in a week.

“It gives people who have the positions, the opportunity to meet people because otherwise, everything’s online,” said Lucine Kouyoumjian. “I can’t present myself online as who I really am.”

School district staff said they are searching for a range of positions.

Those jobs include teachers, counselors, bus drivers, after-care teachers, and social workers.

However, the majority of the open positions are for teachers.

“They have the flexibility to be able to bring you in, work with you in this process,” Aaron Dozier.

Applicants told us about their easygoing experience. They said the county school officials conducted same-day hiring and interviews for many.

“I had a quick interview for about twelve to fifteen minutes give or take and after that, I was hired right away,” said Savonte Harmon.

Some of the jobs require no previous experience and paid training.

“Alachua County is actually taking a good step to bring in the needed resources, so it feels good to be part of that solution,” stated Harmon.

Some job candidates said they are familiar with the teacher shortage.

The Alachua County school district website shows 41 open teacher positions for elementary, middle, and high schools across the county more than a month into the school year.

“I’ll do the best I can to educate the children. Maybe inspire more teachers, future teachers to teach English and Language Arts,” shared Harmon.

Alachua County School officials said they still have job openings to fill.

