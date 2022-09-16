Kids4Kids triathlon raises money for charity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids and their families can come out and race for charity at the Kids4Kids Triathlon this month.

On Sept. 24, 2022, children ages ranging from 4 to 18 will compete at the 12th Kids4Kids Triathlon to help raise money for local children’s charities.

The event will be held at Gainesville Parks and Recreation at 1100 Northeast 14th Street. There, children can swim in the Northeast Pool as well as bike and run around the park at Citizens Field in races to win various trophies and medals.

All proceeds from this event will benefit children’s adaptive sports charities

