Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that used a stolen credit card at a Dollar General

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are trying to identify a man they say went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the suspect used the card to buy more than 200 dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General.

It happened at a Dollar General on Highway 40 in Ocala on Saturday.

He wore a face mask during the transaction.

