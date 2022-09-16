Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that used a stolen credit card at a Dollar General

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are trying to identify a man they say went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the suspect used the card to buy more than 200 dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General.

It happened at a Dollar General on Highway 40 in Ocala on Saturday.

He wore a face mask during the transaction.

