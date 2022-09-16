Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that used a stolen credit card at a Dollar General
Sep. 16, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are trying to identify a man they say went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card.
Deputies say the suspect used the card to buy more than 200 dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General.
It happened at a Dollar General on Highway 40 in Ocala on Saturday.
He wore a face mask during the transaction.
