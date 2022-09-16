Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate.

Next is the older but much wiser Giselle. This puppy is looking for someone who appreciates a graying face but also doesn’t mind going for a swim.

Also on the docket is the fun and frisky Sweetie Pie. This kitty is stellar at toy hunting and is looking for a perfect home.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

