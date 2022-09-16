Marion County resident charged with sexual battery on a child under 12

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Marion County on a charge of sexual battery on a child under 12.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Edwin Kevin Walker of Salt Springs.

A month ago, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s sergeant contacted Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a possible sex crime that occurred more than a decade ago.

Investigators contacted the victim, who said he was 10 years old when Walker took him for a drive, lured him into the woods, and sexually abused him.

Deputies say walker may have other victims.

TRENDING STORY: Shots fired in traffic, Volusia County deputies arrest road-rage driver

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.