Marion County resident charged with sexual battery on a child under 12

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Marion County on a charge of sexual battery on a child under 12.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Edwin Kevin Walker of Salt Springs.

A month ago, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s sergeant contacted Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a possible sex crime that occurred more than a decade ago.

Investigators contacted the victim, who said he was 10 years old when Walker took him for a drive, lured him into the woods, and sexually abused him.

Deputies say walker may have other victims.

TRENDING STORY: Shots fired in traffic, Volusia County deputies arrest road-rage driver

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Marion County resident charged with sexual battery on a child under 12
A railroad strike has halted for now, but some NCFL businesses may feel the affects
A railroad strike has halted for now, but some NCFL businesses may feel the affects
‘I was hired right away’: Dozens of job seekers attend Alachua County school job fair
Teacher shortages are still hitting some schools in North Central Florida this school year.
‘I was hired right away’: Dozens of job seekers attend Alachua County school job fair