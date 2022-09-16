MCSO investigates double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala.

Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch.

Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators and forensic units are on the scene interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more is learned about the incident.

