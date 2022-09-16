NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th.
Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home.
The event will be in-person or on zoom.
Registration is required to attend.
