NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market

NCFL realtor shares best practices for first time homebuyers
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th.

Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home.

The event will be in-person or on zoom.

Registration is required to attend.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
homebuyer
NCFL realtor shares best practices for first time homebuyers
Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for August
Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for August
Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for August
Florida DEO will release the unemployment numbers for August