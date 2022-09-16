Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Veterans Services observes National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition day on Friday.

The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing.

They include the traditional empty place setting on a separate table honoring our prisoners of war and missing comrades.

This year the ceremony will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.

