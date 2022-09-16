Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Veterans Services observes National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition day on Friday.

The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing.

They include the traditional empty place setting on a separate table honoring our prisoners of war and missing comrades.

This year the ceremony will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.

