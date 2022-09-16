Possum Creek Skatepark light project approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Skaters enjoying a joy ride at one Gainesville park my soon be able to do so after dusk.

The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved a $152,000 light project that will illuminate Possum Creek skate park after dark. The money will come from the city’s Wild Spaces Public Places fund. An added $15,000 annually may dip into WSPP dollars due to added costs on the property for the extended hours.

The improved hours of operation will bump park close to 9 p.m. in about 6 months when the project is completed. Stephen Wise tries to skate at Possum Creek everyday, he is excited to soon be able to do so without the sun beating down on him.

“It’s great I can’t wait to come out here at night. It’s going to be a lot cooler, get a lot more in,” said Wise.

Mayor Lauren Poe spoke during the meeting Thursday assuring the public that city staff will still keep light pollution down as they continue working on projects like these.

“In some of these neighborhood walks I’ve had people are supportive of improved lights and lighting on some areas that don’t have it, like the rail to trail areas, but they also don’t want their entire neighborhood lit,” said the mayor.

City of Gainesville WSPP Coordinator Betsy Waite told the commission the city is looking into other lighting projects in parks and properties across the city.

