POW/MIA soldiers honored with a ceremony at Veteran Memorial Park in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Decorated servicemen and residents gathered under a pavilion at Ocala Marion County Veteran Memorial Park to honor those missing in action or those who were prisoners of war.

The ceremony began with a table setting ceremony. The table was decorated with significant symbols to honor men and women in arms.

POW/MIA Recognition day is celebrated on the third Friday in September annually since 1979. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, around 81,000 Americans are missing from battlefields from WWII and many other conflicts and around 41,000 of those missing Americans are said to be lost at sea.

Veteran Services Director Jeffrey Askew says the importance of this ceremony means a lot to him.

“It means a lot to me because those women and men went over to protect our freedom,” said Askew. “But, yet they are missing in action and yet they are prisoners of war.”

Corporal Lewis Alston, who served served alongside many POW/MIA soldiers in the Marines said this ceremony is a great way to honor them.

“What a way to give back to the families and the veteran that we haven’t forgotten them, that we’ll always look after them,” said Alston. “What we say in the Marine Corp, “We have your six.”

Last week, Ocala commissioners approved an Aviation monument, a Fort King Soldier monument, and a monument commemorating the war on terrorism are some displays apart of the upgrade.

