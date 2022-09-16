Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests.
Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm.
21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
32-year-old Kendria Watts was arrested on charges of possession of drugs.
The operation was made in response to several shootings in Palatka.
