Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests.

Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm.

21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

32-year-old Kendria Watts was arrested on charges of possession of drugs.

The operation was made in response to several shootings in Palatka.

