Semi-truck fire delays traffic on I-75 in Alachua County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of I-75 northbound in Alachua County are moving again after a semi-truck fire caused closures during the Friday morning commute.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the truck fire on I-75 south of Alachua around 9 a.m.

Three northbound lanes were closed for more than 30 minutes, causing traffic to back up to the 39th Avenue exit.

The driver told Alachua County Fire Rescue crews the fire started in the brakes of the rear wheels of the cab. The fire caused both fuel tanks to rupture causing extensive damage to the truck.

The trailer was loaded with lemonade and Coca-Cola products.

The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle before the vehicle was consumed by flames.

