UF sorority plants garden for The Arc of Alachua County

UF students added to nature's beauty at The Arc of Alachua County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students added to nature’s beauty at The Arc of Alachua County.

Volunteers and residents picked weeds and cleaned up around The Arc campus to then plant new gardens full of edible plants. The students are members of UF’s Alpha Epsilon Delta, a pre-health honor society.

“The honor society is to cultivate better pre-health students and make sure we’re giving the next generation of healthcare workers a more holistic and broad view of the world by making sure they are having volunteering opportunities to interact with the community and things like that so that’s our mission,” said Aditi Kumari, a member of the sorority.

The Arc of Alachua County houses and helps intellectually and developmentally disabled adults.

