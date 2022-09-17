Alachua County Animal & Care shelter waives fees for National Adoption Weekend

The Alachua County Animal & Care shelter waived fees for adoption weekend.
The Alachua County Animal & Care shelter waived fees for adoption weekend.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend is National Adoption Weekend and the Alachua County Animal Resources & Care joined the campaign and waived adoption fees.

Shelters are having an increase in animal intakes, but a decrease in pet adoptions.  This has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity.

This event was held to free up space so more animals can be helped.

“We do have dogs that have been here for maybe 6 months or even more when those guys get a home it really does feel good. It means that the work that we’re doing is being successful and the dog that may have been overlooked a bunch of times finally found its home and that’s probably one of the best feelings,” said animal resources & care supervisor, Faren Healey.

Healey said if you don’t want to adopt a pet fostering is also an option.

