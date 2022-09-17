Appointments to state’s boating advisory council includes two UF grads

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two University of Florida graduates are among the newest appointees to the state’s boating advisory council.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Hunter Bland, Christopher Castelli, and Robert Hilliard to the council.

Bland, of Williston, got a degree in forest resources and conservation from UF.

He’s a national boating safety advocate, and professional bass angler.

Hilliard, of clearwater, earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering, also from UF.

