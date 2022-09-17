Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage.

Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods.

The investigation led them to Northeast 812th Street.

Deputies arrested Weston on charges of false imprisonment, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

