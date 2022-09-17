Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage.

Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods.

The investigation led them to Northeast 812th Street.

Deputies arrested Weston on charges of false imprisonment, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORY: Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.