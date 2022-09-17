Local theater cancels production after unspecified illness

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theatre announced the rest of their current show has been canceled.

Theatre officials say that the show Hands on a Hardbody, which began its season on September 1st, has been canceled and is unable to be rescheduled.

They are blaming an unspecified illness.

The box office is currently contacting those that have been affected by the cancellation.

The next show is Dracula and is scheduled to open on October 20th.

