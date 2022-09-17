Sports Overtime Week Four

Buchholz, North Marion, Chiefland, and Interlachen join Williston among the ranks of the unbeaten
Buchholz, Chiefland among those unbeaten
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in North Central Florida signaled the start of region or district play for many teams. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Williston manhandled Branford in a matchup of unbeatens, 56-0 to reach 3-0 on the season. The Red Devils have yet to allow a point.

NCFL High School Football: Week Four

Williston def. Branford, 56-0

North Marion def. Santa Fe, 40-6

Bradford def. Eastside, 28-0

Buchholz def. Creekside, 48-41

Union County def. PK Yonge, 55-7

Vanguard def. Leesburg, 34-6

West Port def. South Lake, 19-0

Wildwood def. Suwannee, 18-13

Columbia def. Madison County, 21-0

Interlachen def. Fernandina Beach, 14-12 (OT)

Chiefland def. Dixie County, 35-0

Forest def. Belleview , 31-19

St. Francis def. First Academy, 12-2

Keystone Heights def. Impact Christian, 38-12

Wewahitchka def. Trenton, 22-14

Hawthorne def. Orlando Christian, 14-11

Bell def. Taylor, 35-3

Fort White def. Hamilton County, 45-6

Lafayette def. Hilliard, 21-14

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

FFN Week 5: Franklin-Simpson take down the Russellville Panthers
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver against Kentucky during the second...
Gator Insider: Florida sets sights on rebounding against South Florida
The Gainesville High School football team.
Gainesville High loses 28-10 to Clay
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke, right, is tackled by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller...
Gator LB Ventrell Miller, OL Michael Tarquin to miss game vs. USF