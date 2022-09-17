Sports Overtime Week Four

(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in North Central Florida signaled the start of region or district play for many teams. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Williston manhandled Branford in a matchup of unbeatens, 56-0 to reach 3-0 on the season. The Red Devils have yet to allow a point.

NCFL High School Football: Week Four

Williston def. Branford, 56-0

North Marion def. Santa Fe, 40-6

Bradford def. Eastside, 28-0

Buchholz def. Creekside, 48-41

Union County def. PK Yonge, 55-7

Vanguard def. Leesburg, 34-6

West Port def. South Lake, 19-0

Wildwood def. Suwannee, 18-13

Columbia def. Madison County, 21-0

Interlachen def. Fernandina Beach, 14-12 (OT)

Chiefland def. Dixie County, 35-0

Forest def. Belleview , 31-19

St. Francis def. First Academy, 12-2

Keystone Heights def. Impact Christian, 38-12

Wewahitchka def. Trenton, 22-14

Hawthorne def. Orlando Christian, 14-11

Bell def. Taylor, 35-3

Fort White def. Hamilton County, 45-6

Lafayette def. Hilliard, 21-14

