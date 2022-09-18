79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m.
The van drove through the intersection and T-boned a car headed south on the highway. The driver of the car, a 79-year-old man from Bell, was killed in the crash.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
