8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting

Remembering the victims of a murder-suicide from 8 years ago in Gilchrist County, Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County.

8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself.

His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28 years old at the time of her death.

The other victims were Kaleb Kuhlmann, Kylie Kuhlman, Johnathan Kuhlmann, Destiny Stewart, Brandon Stewart, and Alanna Stewart. The oldest among them was only 11 years old.

