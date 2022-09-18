Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a scam in the county.

Deputies say the department has received several calls about false warnings of missing a court date.

The scammers are threatening jail time if people do not pay up.

CCSO officials say these warnings are normally written.

They’re asking residents to not give any personal information to these callers.

TRENDING STORY: ‘There’s always that struggle’: Low unemployment rates continue to drop in North Central Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.