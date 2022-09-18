Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua.

High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m.

The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes and again no one was injured.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Animal & Care shelter waives fees for National Adoption Weekend

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.