Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua.

High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m.

The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes and again no one was injured.

