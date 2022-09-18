Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua.
High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m.
The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes and again no one was injured.
TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Animal & Care shelter waives fees for National Adoption Weekend
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.