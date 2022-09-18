Plane crash in Marion County leaves 2 dead

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small private plane crashed in the woods in Marion County between Citra and Orange Springs.

The crash happened at around 7 pm last night. The site of the crash is near east highway 318 and northeast 17 street road.

The two passengers of the plane did not survive the impact. Marion County sheriff’s deputies used ATVs and a helicopter to search the area.

The national transportation safety board and the federal aviation administration are also investigating the crash.

