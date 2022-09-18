Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic Con brought thousands to the World Equestrian Center as people dressed up as their favorite characters.

More than 100 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular movies and cartoons held panel discussions, and autograph sessions for fans to attend.

E.J. Nieves an artist known as Official Nehs said he’s been to multiple comic con events and loves it every time.

“I love it it’s high energy the way to explain it is the energy is off the charts and you feel it everyone’s taking pictures having a good time it’s really good it feels like a family.”

Staff members said they pre-sold more than 3,000 tickets for the event.

