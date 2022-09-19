Acrosstown Repertory Theatre leaders are looking for a new location and leadership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “The Acrosstown has always been the theater by the community, for the community” said president, Carolyne Salt.

The Acrosstown Repertory Theatre has been housed at the Old Baird Hardware Complex, now known as South Main Station, since 1985.

The operations are completely volunteer run.

Salt said the need for relocation is due to gentrification in the area and the pandemic.

“We just want to continue, we just want to continue that’s all” said Salt.

There are not any new locations on the horizon yet.

Salt said the search has been difficult because of the many needs of a theatre.

“We need something that is zoned correctly for a theater and something that has parking. Something that will be large enough to hold a theater space. Commercial property has been to very tough to find lately, things are starting to look a little bit better” said Salt.

Leaders have been collaborating with city commissioners and community members to find a new home.

Along with a new location, Salt said they are also looking for new leadership including the role of president, vice president, executive and general board members.

“There’s so much to do, anything from marketing, to social media, to box office, working backstage, grants. Always something to do for everybody not just the people on the stage” said Salt.

They will start moving everything out of the theatre and into storage this weekend.

Donations are available to the theatre, but Salt said that action from the community is what will ultimately get them through this time.

