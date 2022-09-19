Alachua County cold case victim identified after 43 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve closed a cold case after more than four decades.

In 1979, a Florida Division of Forestry employee discovered a skeleton in the woods. A noose was nearby.

Last year an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cold case examiner sent the remains to a forensic lab in Texas. The remains were identified as Ralph Tufano and DNA analysis allowed them to identify a match who was a relative of Tufano.

The sheriff’s office and the family ask anyone from North Central Florida who remembers Tufano to contact the sheriff’s office.

