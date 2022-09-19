Alachua County leaders pitch 1% sales tax to voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders in Alachua County are trying to spread the word about a referendum on the November ballot that would raise taxes to fund new projects in the county.

A penny surtax for Wild Spaces Public Places will be used to fund road repairs, park renovations, affordable housing, and additional fire stations in the city if approved by voters. The current half-cent tax is set to end.

One commissioner says if passed, residents will see the impact of the new tax quickly.

“Almost immediately roads will start to be repaired, more land purchased for conservation, we’ll see more park improvements in all cities,” Robert Hutchinson, Alachua County commissioner said.

The referendum on the ballot reads “wild spaces public places, road repair, fire stations, and affordable housing one percent sales tax.”

