Authorities Investigate 2 Gainesville Shootings

2 shootings in Gainesville occurred within close proximity to each other.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings.

ASO deputies and Gainesville police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville. Trying to see if they might be connected.

A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove apartments at 7:46 pm shooting at the buildings.

Then, six minutes later, less than three miles away a similar truck was seen at 1604 Northeast First Avenue.

GDP officials say the gunman drove up and down the street multiple times, spraying the area with bullets, and hitting cars and homes.

So far no injuries or deaths have been reported.

