Children’s table will host a food distribution in Bronson

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Bronson on Monday.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 2 p.m.

It will be located at 680 W Thrasher Drive.

It will be a first come first serve until supplies last.

