Children’s table will host a food distribution in Bronson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Bronson on Monday.
The event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 2 p.m.
TRENDING: Plane crash in Marion County leaves 2 dead
It will be located at 680 W Thrasher Drive.
It will be a first come first serve until supplies last.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.