Children’s table will host a food distribution in Bronson

Children’s table will host a food distribution in Bronson
Children’s table will host a food distribution in Bronson(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Bronson on Monday.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 2 p.m.

TRENDING: Plane crash in Marion County leaves 2 dead

It will be located at 680 W Thrasher Drive.

It will be a first come first serve until supplies last.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park will hold the Wild Spaces public places campaign kickoff
Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park will hold the Wild Spaces public places campaign kickoff
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Chair Yoga
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Chair Yoga
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos