Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say

Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – Concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping an attempted kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious person carrying a 1-year-old child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving around Saturday morning when a group flagged them down and directed them to a man who was carrying the child.

Officers stopped the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Flann Neal Jr., who initially said he was being shot at and was concerned for his safety. Neal also told officers he was the child’s uncle but failed to provide the names of the child’s parents.

Officers arrested Neal for an outstanding warrant. Soon after, police received a call saying the 1-year-old who had been with Neal was taken from her home.

Police said the investigation revealed that Neal was loosely acquainted with the child’s parents, and while they were at work, he went to their apartment, forced his way inside, pushed past the child’s caretaker, took the child and left.

Officials have not determined a motive.

Neal is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigates double stabbing
Marion County stabbing victim dies from his injuries
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant