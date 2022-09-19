Crash in Gilchrist County left a man from Bell dead

A deadly Crash in Gilchrist County took the life of one driver near the intersection of U.S Highway 1-49.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash that a killed man from Bell in Gilchrist County.

A van was headed west on CR 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m.

The van drove through the intersection and t-boned a car headed south on the highway.

The 79-year-old driver of the car was killed in the crash.

