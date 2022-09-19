CVS worker, customer attacked by man yelling ‘F--- Joe Biden’

David Frick, 29, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeat offender is on ice after officers say he attacked a CVS worker getting ice cream while yelling about President Joe Biden on Sunday night.

According to the arrest report, David Frick, 29, of Tampa, walked into the backroom of a CVS Store on West University Avenue around 6 p.m.

The victim was in the back getting ice cream out of the freezer when Frick grabbed the victim and hit her in the face multiple times. The woman crouched down as Frick continued the attack.

The victim says during the attack, Frick yelled “F--- Joe Biden.” A customer then jumped on top of Frick to stop him from hurting the woman.

Frick punched the man in the face and ran from the store. Both victims say they do not know who the victim is or why they were attacked.

When officers detained Frick, he refused to give officers his name. Then, Frick resisted officers and refused to get in the back of the patrol car.

Frick was previously convicted in July for battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or EMT. He is now facing charges of battery and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $20,000 at the Alachua County Jail.

