Deadly Crash in Gilchrist County
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash that a killed man from Bell in Gilchrist County.
A van was headed west on county road 340 near the intersection of U.S. highway 129 around 11 a.m.
The van drove through the intersection and t-boned a car headed south on the highway.
The 79-year-old driver of the car was killed in the crash.
