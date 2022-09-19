Deadly Crash in Gilchrist County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash that a killed man from Bell in Gilchrist County.

A van was headed west on county road 340 near the intersection of U.S. highway 129 around 11 a.m.

The van drove through the intersection and t-boned a car headed south on the highway.

The 79-year-old driver of the car was killed in the crash.

