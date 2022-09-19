Gainesville Fire Rescue clears apartment complex fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire at a Gainesville apartment complex was put out late Sunday night.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire at around 11:40 Sunday night. 

The fire was at the apartment complex at 3650 SW 20th Avenue.

TRENDING STORY: Authorities Investigate two Gainesville Shootings

 Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters worked with Alachua County Fire Rescue to quickly put out the fire .

All occupants were able to get out of the building.

The origin and cause of this fire are still under investigation.

