Gainesville Fire Rescue clears apartment complex fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire at a Gainesville apartment complex was put out late Sunday night.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire at around 11:40 Sunday night.

The fire was at the apartment complex at 3650 SW 20th Avenue.

Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters worked with Alachua County Fire Rescue to quickly put out the fire .

All occupants were able to get out of the building.

The origin and cause of this fire are still under investigation.

