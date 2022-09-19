Gators discuss passing game woes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mondays are for pointing out the warts in victory, but to say the Gators’ passing game has been suspect is certainly not a nit pick--It’s beginning to look more like a weakness.

Florida is 2-1 despite not having a passing touchdown through three games. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has, however, tossed four interceptions. This is in contrast to a successful ground attack that averages 212 yards per game. But modern football is all about the air raid and constantly applying pressure on defenses. The better SEC teams will expose the Gators for being one-dimensional.

After three games, Florida ranks 121st in the FBS in passing yards at 141 per contest. To head coach Billy Napier, it falls on all 11 players on the field, not just Richardson.

“I’m talking about protection, I’m talking about detail and the steps and depths of the route, the aiming points, and the quarterback. It’s an area of our Team where we need to improve, there’s no question about that. You can tell that. The average fan can tell that. My wife can. She’s informed me of that.”

Florida will have to sharpen up to keep up with high-powered Tennessee (3-0) Saturday in Knoxville. The Volunteers are averaging 371 yards per game through the air, good for fifth-best in the FBS.

“At first it was definitely getting to me because you’re like, bro, you’re a quarterback. How come you Don’t have any passing touchdowns?” said Richardson. “But now I’m Just like, okay, it’s football. It’s going to come.”

“You be on social media and you see it,” said offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence. “As a Team, we all know that if we have success as a Team. If we have success as a team, individual goals going to come.”

ESPN will broadcast College Gameday from the UT campus on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 at Neyland Stadium.

