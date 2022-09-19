Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.(USDA.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
Dock damaged by vandals at Little Blue Springs park
Vandals trash Little Blue Springs causing park to close
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
CVS worker, customer attacked by man yelling ‘F--- Joe Biden’