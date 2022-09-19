Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park will hold the Wild Spaces public places campaign kickoff

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Wild Spaces public places campaign kickoff will take place on Monday.

The event is a referendum on the November 8th ballot in Alachua County.

TRENDING: People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures

It would raise funds for protecting water by conserving land, improving parks and recreation facilities, and many other things.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park in Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.