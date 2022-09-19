Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park will hold the Wild Spaces public places campaign kickoff

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Wild Spaces public places campaign kickoff will take place on Monday.

The event is a referendum on the November 8th ballot in Alachua County.

It would raise funds for protecting water by conserving land, improving parks and recreation facilities, and many other things.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park in Gainesville.

