‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville.

On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.

“Well, to put it nicely, I’m ticked off, you know, that’s ridiculous,” stated Joanne Rockwood.

Inside the zip lock bags were flyers that accuse Jews of mass immigration and blame them for being involved in the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group called GOYIM TV claims responsibility.

“We’ve been residents here for nearly fifty years, and the neighborhood’s always been very quiet, so it’s quite disappointing that things like this are happening now,” shared Donald Rockwood.

The flyers are similar to others distributed last month. Those papers also contained anti-semitic and white supremacist messages.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents in 2021 reached an all-time high of more than 2,217 incidents; an average of more than 7 incidents per day.

“We’re a variety here. Our country’s a variety, our neighborhoods is a variety. You know, and everybody has a right to their own home and privacy and everything. And if somebody has a problem with it, they need to go somewhere else.”

Residents said they told police someone in a white Prius is seen on doorbell footage throwing the bags onto driveways.

“It’s great that the technology helps in that regard, and the neighborhood is pretty cohesive in terms of sharing information,” shared Donald.

