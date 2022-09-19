Man gives thanks to EMS after saving his life

Bronson man gives thanks to the rescue crews that got his heart beating again.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bronson man is thanking the rescue crew who, one year ago, saved his life.

Seth Hulett was performing with his band in Inglis 2021 when he suddenly suffered from a heart attack and flatlined.

A friend and former firefighter immediately performed CPR on him and continued for 15 minutes until Levy County EMS arrived on the scene.

It took three shocks of the defibrillator for EMS to get his heart beating once again.

Hulett and the rescue crew will be featured on Tuesday on the TV20 Morning Edition.

